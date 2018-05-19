Love is all around! While Prince Harry prepared to exchange vows with Meghan Markle, another couple took the first step toward their own wedding.

A man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend in Windsor during ET Canada’s live coverage of the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. “We have a little surprise for you, honey,” the broadcast’s host Sangita Patel told the woman. “A little surprise. Nothing major. I’m just gonna leave it to you now.”

The woman’s boyfriend appeared nervous as he got down on one knee and presented her with an engagement ring. She didn’t hesitate, though, nodding her head and jumping into his arms for a hug and kiss as onlookers cheered.

Harry and Meghan — who wore a boatneck gown by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy — wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The couple exchanged traditional vows and held hands during the ceremony. The 33-year-old Duke of Sussex teared up when he saw his bride for the first time. The newly minted duchess, 36, was accompanied by her father-in-law, Prince Charles, as she walked down the aisle.

The pair’s affection for each other was on full display throughout the wedding. Lip reading expert Phillis Mullins filled Us Weekly in on the sweet sentiments Harry shared with his now-wife at the altar. “When Meghan came and met him at the altar, he first said, ‘Are you OK?’” she explained. “And then, a moment later, he said, ‘You look amazing.’ Meghan can be seen saying ‘Thank you’ right after Harry’s compliment.”

She continued: “After that, while he and Meghan are staring into each other’s eyes, Harry can be seen saying, ‘I love you.’”

