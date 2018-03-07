Making it official? Courtney Stodden has filed for divorce from Doug Hutchison after nearly seven years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

Stodden, 23, and Hutchison, 57, announced their decision to separate in February 2017. Stodden filed on Tuesday, March 6.

“A split is really hard,” the former Miss Teen Washington told Us Weekly in April 2017. “Doug and I are on really good terms but it’s just hard, you know because we’re trying to hang on to our friendship because we are best friends and we don’t want to part in a disastrous Hollywood way.”

The reality TV personality and The Green Mile actor infamously tied the knot in 2011 when Stodden was just 16 years old. Hutchison was 50 at the time.

“I got married when I was 16 and he was kind of more than just a husband to me, he was a lot,” Stodden explained in 2017. “He was there for me when most of my family wasn’t and was just a rock in my life.”

Stodden opened up about her battle with depression in December 2017.

“I feel too much. I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable,” she captioned a black-and-white close-up photo of herself on Instagram at the time. “This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression — know that you aren’t alone.”

Hutchison and Stodden have no children together. Stodden suffered a miscarriage in July 2016, and wrote a heartfelt letter to her unborn child on Instagram. “I never had a chance to hold your tiny hand. Never will I get to kiss your little warm feet. Never will I have the fortune to look into your precious eyes,” she wrote at the time. “I’ll never get over this … losing you. I hope that you know I wanted to give you life … a beautiful life — and desired so much to watch you grow into an incredible human being.”

