Irish rock group The Cranberries are heartbroken following the sudden death of their lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan.

“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” the band’s remaining members — Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler — tweeted in a statement on Monday, January 15. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today.”

O’Riordan’s publicist confirmed her passing in a statement to Us Weekly earlier in the day. “Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old,” the statement read. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The news came weeks after O’Riordan, who had previously canceled concerts due to health concerns, told fans that she was doing much better. “Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good,” the “Ordinary Day” singer, whose distinctive voice helped make the band’s songs “Zombie” and “Linger” massive hits, wrote via Facebook on December 20. “I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it!”

The Cranberries announced in a statement last July the decision to cancel several dates on their North American and European tour as O’Riordan’s “recovery from her ongoing back problem … has not been going as well as expected.”

James Corden, Caitriona Balfe and more celebs have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late singer, who was a member of The Cranberries from 1990 to 2003 before rejoining in 2009.

O’Riordan is survived by her ex-husband Don Burton and their three children, Taylor, 20, Molly, 16, and Dakota, 12.

