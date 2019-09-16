



Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and other celebrities have done some crazy things for their pets. But who can blame them?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules will recognize the Bravo star’s pomeranian, Giggy, who she’s described as a “young man that’s paid for love and affection by an older woman” — hence his name. Giggy, whose full name is Gigolo, can be seen receiving massages and sipping from baccarat crystal glasses on RHOBH. The dog even has his own contract with Bravo and is signed to the Creative Arts Agency, the same talent agency that represents Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon.

Though the “Obsessed” singer’s pups aren’t Bravolebrities like Giggy, they’re still accustomed to the Hollywood lifestyle courtesy of their A-list mom. Carey, 49, owns 10 dogs, each as much of a diva as their owner. The “Fantasy” songstress reportedly sent the canines on a $25,000 luxury doggy vacation in Bristol, England, where they traveled to in a private jet in 2014.

Paris Hilton is another star who has gone all out for her animals. The Hilton Hotels heiress, 38, has a $325,000 doggy mansion in her backyard, where her pups live and play. The two-story structure is complete with air conditioning, heat, designer furniture and even a chandelier. If the six-figure dog house wasn’t enough, Hilton’s animals also have their own Instagram account, @HiltonPets, which boasts thousands of followers. “@ParisHilton is our mommy, we are #spoiledAF and yes, we are jet setters and super famous 💕🐶🐱👸🏼💕 WE LOVE OUR LIVES!” the Instagram bio reads.

Other celebrities who have gone above and beyond for their pets include Tori Spelling, who has fashioned hats out of vintage brooches for her chicken Coco, and Britney Spears, who reportedly has spent $14,000 on pet sitters and $300 on a visit to the groomers for her dogs.

For more times celebrities have went overboard for their pets, watch the video above.

