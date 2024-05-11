Creed frontman Scott Stapp and his wife, Jaclyn Stapp, have split after 18 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Out of respect for their family, Scott intends to navigate this difficult time privately,” a rep for the singer, 50, tells Us in a statement.

A rep for Jaclyn, 43, tells Us that she decided to end their marriage after “much prayer and consideration.”

“It’s been a long battle and while this isn’t the future she envisioned, she wishes him the best,” Jaclyn’s spokesperson adds. “The welfare of their children will always be her utmost concern and kindly asks for privacy during this personal time.”

Scott and Jaclyn, 43, are now moving forward with a divorce. Jaclyn had initially filed in June 2022 but ultimately withdrew her motion. Scott submitted his own court documents in May 2023, nearly six months before Creed announced their latest reunion tour.

Scott and Jaclyn met at a Muscular Dystrophy Association gala in New York, going on to tie the knot in February 2006.

“Finding love [with Jaclyn] is one of my greatest accomplishments,” Scott previously told Us in 2010.

Scott had also credited his marriage for restoring his faith.

“I wouldn’t even be here without this woman,” Scott told BreatheCast in June 2014. “I just thank God every day for putting her in my life. I think for all wives out there, you can be such a divine instrument for God in your husband’s lives, and that’s such a pivotal role.”

The now-estranged couple share three children: Milan, 17, Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 9. Scott also shares son Jagger, 25, with ex-wife Hillaree Burns.

The Grammy winner rose to fame as a founding member and lead singer of rock band Creed. The group is currently embarking on a sold-out reunion tour shortly after Scott dropped his solo record Higher Power.

“It’s a different experience this time, in that by the time the album comes out, five songs off the record will already be out to the public,” he told Esquire of Higher Power in March. “It’s not a big surprise, as it was back in the day, where fans had only heard one or two songs by the time the record came out. There are songs that I’m excited for fans to hear so they can put the pieces of the puzzle together. This album is a narrative to be listened to from beginning to end.”

Scott continued, “It starts with a journey of trying to reconnect to my higher power, whom I call God. Navigating this new way of life in sobriety and realizing that everything in my life stays together, contingent upon the shape of my spiritual condition. I was going through a lot in my life during the making of this record, and I’m gonna leave that up for interpretation. It’s still being played out. I’m still living it, and I haven’t reached the last two songs yet..”

Scott has been sober since 2015.