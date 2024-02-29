Shemar Moore’s heartthrob status was in full swing when he flashed his abs and kissed a fan during an eyebrow-raising appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When the Criminal Minds alum, 53, sat down with Hudson, 42, on Wednesday, February 28, she pointed out that he has “fans of all ages.”

Hudson then played a clip of a grandmother who couldn’t hide her excitement after being given a blanket with Moore’s face all over it for Christmas.

“See, that’s the thing about being in the game [for] 30 years, you know?” Moore said, reacting to the clip. “My baby girls, you know, they’re getting older and older, but they stay strong.” (Moore has been a television fixture since starring as Malcolm Winters in The Young and the Restless from 1994 to 2005 and played Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds from 2005 to 2016.)

Related: Demi Moore and More Stars Who Got Their Start on Soap Operas Many celebrities have soap operas to thank for launching their careers. Before becoming an Oscar winner, Julianne Moore got her start on As the World Turns in 1988. She portrayed sisters Frannie Hughes and Sabrina Hughes, which scored her a Daytime Emmy in 1988. Moore eventually exited the series to kickstart her film career. Like […]

Taking it a step further, he pulled up his shirt, giving the screaming audience a view of his washboard abs.

“This is for all my grannies out there!” he declared.

Hudson then led Moore to the audience and pointed out some of his biggest fans, the first being a woman named Gigi who was gifted a plush Moore-themed pillow. But the real kicker came when he met Dina. She sprinted down the steps to give Moore a huge hug before jokingly telling him, “You’re going home with me.”

Moore told her, “Go like this,” and puckered his lips. She followed suit and Moore kissed her on the lips, leaving her floored and speechless.

Hudson fanned Dina off and asked if she was OK. Dina, coming down from cloud nine, said with a laugh, “My husband’s gonna see this.”

Related: ‘Criminal Minds’ Cast: Then and Now Leaving behind a legacy. Criminal Minds is back with a revival on Paramount+ titled Criminal Minds: Evolution — but fans have watched the cast change on and off screen since the procedural first debuted. In 2005, viewers were introduced to a group of criminal profilers who work for the FBI as members of its Behavioral […]

“Just don’t give him my address,” Moore joked. “I only fight on TV.”

Asked what her husband would think about the kiss, Dina quipped, “It’s the hall pass.”

Moore’s appearance wasn’t entirely sultry. The S.W.A.T. actor also opened up about fatherhood after welcoming daughter Frankie Meleine with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January 2023.

He shared that he’s still getting the hang of being a dad but is happily following Dizon’s lead as she has two older children from previous relationships.

“I’m baby-stepping trying to figure it all out,” said Moore, adding, “But I look at little Frankie and I’m like, ‘God willing,’ I’m 53 years old, so give me 37 years, that gets me to 90. That’s a full life for me. Maybe too soon for her, but trust me, in those 37 years my daughter’s going to have game. She’s gonna know what time it is. She’s going to know she’s somebody.”

He continued, “So for the rest of whatever life I have left, I want to continue to do my thing and be successful, but I just want to make her proud and give her everything I’ve got.”