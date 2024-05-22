Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Crystal Hefner Reveals New Details of Her and Late Husband Hugh Hefner’s Prenup and Will (Exclusive)

By

Holly Madison alleged there was drama between Crystal Hefner and late husband Hugh Hefner over their prenup — but Crystal exclusively told Us Weekly otherwise.

While interviewing Hugh’s son Marston Hefner earlier this month on the “Girls Next Level” podcast, Madison, 44, claimed Crystal, 38, left Hugh days before their 2011 wedding because “she was unhappy with the prenup.”

Madison claimed Hugh “wanted to give her $2 million in his will and she said, ‘That’s not enough. That’s not enough to buy a house. I’m being taken advantage of,’” adding they “got into a huge fight” and Hugh said, “I didn’t know I was marrying a gold digger.”

Crystal, however, shared in the latest issue of Us that the prenup never changed, saying, “When I came back, I signed the exact same thing. I don’t know how [Holly] can credibly comment on something she wasn’t around for and has no idea about.”

Hugh Hefner and 3rd Wife Crystal Hefners Relationship Timeline

Related: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

During the podcast, Madison and Bridget Marquardt also questioned Crystal’s remark that she didn’t financially benefit from her marriage to Hugh. “She’s trying to act like she never got a penny from him, and that she’s this magical girlboss who’s making $7,000 a day deejaying and she just magically turned that into a real estate empire,” Madison said.

Crystal, however, debunked the claims, adding that they came from a place of envy. “It seems like they’re jealous of money things … of success,” she said.

Crystal Hefner Reveals New Details of Hugh Hefner Prenup and Will 338
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar

A source exclusively told Us that Marston, 34, “has turned on Crystal because of her book.” The insider added, “She played the victim and implied Hef never gave her anything, but that’s not true. Hef looked after her more than any other girlfriend.”

Crystal and Hugh tied the knot in 2012 and remained together until his death at age 91 in 2017 from sepsis brought on by an E. coli infection. (Prior to Hugh exchanging vows with Crystal, fans got a glimpse of his dating life on The Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of his three main girlfriends: Madison, Marquardt, 50, and Kendra Wilkinson.)

Hugh-Hefners Romances His Wives and Girlfriends Through the Years Holly Madison Hugh Hefner Bridgette Marquardt Kendra Willkinson

Related: Hugh Hefner’s Dating Life Through the Years

During the podcast episode, Marston alleged that Crystal used Hugh’s fragile state to her advantage by making changes to his will. “If you’re trying to protect your husband, would you let him dramatically change his finances when he’s not there?” Marston asked.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

In Crystal’s January memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, she claimed Hugh didn’t leave her with anything — but Marston isn’t so sure.

Crystal Hefner Reveals New Details of Hugh Hefner Prenup and Will 340
Denise Truscello/WireImage

“It’s so bizarre,” he said. “Because it would be easy to say, ‘Thanks, Hugh Hefner, for helping me build this amazing life that I have.’”

For more on Crystal and Hugh’s prenup, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

In this article

1310509957crystal harris bio 206

Crystal Harris
1277999906hef 206

Hugh Hefner

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!