Holly Madison alleged there was drama between Crystal Hefner and late husband Hugh Hefner over their prenup — but Crystal exclusively told Us Weekly otherwise.

While interviewing Hugh’s son Marston Hefner earlier this month on the “Girls Next Level” podcast, Madison, 44, claimed Crystal, 38, left Hugh days before their 2011 wedding because “she was unhappy with the prenup.”

Madison claimed Hugh “wanted to give her $2 million in his will and she said, ‘That’s not enough. That’s not enough to buy a house. I’m being taken advantage of,’” adding they “got into a huge fight” and Hugh said, “I didn’t know I was marrying a gold digger.”

Crystal, however, shared in the latest issue of Us that the prenup never changed, saying, “When I came back, I signed the exact same thing. I don’t know how [Holly] can credibly comment on something she wasn’t around for and has no idea about.”

During the podcast, Madison and Bridget Marquardt also questioned Crystal’s remark that she didn’t financially benefit from her marriage to Hugh. “She’s trying to act like she never got a penny from him, and that she’s this magical girlboss who’s making $7,000 a day deejaying and she just magically turned that into a real estate empire,” Madison said.

Crystal, however, debunked the claims, adding that they came from a place of envy. “It seems like they’re jealous of money things … of success,” she said.

A source exclusively told Us that Marston, 34, “has turned on Crystal because of her book.” The insider added, “She played the victim and implied Hef never gave her anything, but that’s not true. Hef looked after her more than any other girlfriend.”

Crystal and Hugh tied the knot in 2012 and remained together until his death at age 91 in 2017 from sepsis brought on by an E. coli infection. (Prior to Hugh exchanging vows with Crystal, fans got a glimpse of his dating life on The Girls Next Door, which followed the lives of his three main girlfriends: Madison, Marquardt, 50, and Kendra Wilkinson.)

During the podcast episode, Marston alleged that Crystal used Hugh’s fragile state to her advantage by making changes to his will. “If you’re trying to protect your husband, would you let him dramatically change his finances when he’s not there?” Marston asked.

In Crystal’s January memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, she claimed Hugh didn’t leave her with anything — but Marston isn’t so sure.

“It’s so bizarre,” he said. “Because it would be easy to say, ‘Thanks, Hugh Hefner, for helping me build this amazing life that I have.’”

For more on Crystal and Hugh’s prenup, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.