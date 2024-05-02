Daisy Kent has a new love interest, and it’s an old college friend named Thor Herbst, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, April 29.

While Kent, 25, hasn’t named him publicly, she did acknowledge on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of the “Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown” podcast that she is “going on multiple dates with somebody.”

It tracks that the “somebody” Kent is talking about is her old friend from San Diego State University, because she also said that when they started dating, it was “kind of like we’ve re-met. We’re way different than how we used to be.”

Kent is fresh off her appearance on The Bachelor, where she made it to the final two, ultimately falling to Kelsey Anderson. She and Herbst reconnected after her time on the show ended.

“He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Kent added on the podcast that she is “just having a good time” in her post-Bachelor life.

“There’s so much of my life going on too, so everything’s just crazy, but everything’s so good,” she said. “And I’m just, I’m happy, and I didn’t think all of this would come, like, evolve from doing what I did, but it did.”

The insider told Us that Kent and Herbst have “been traveling all over recently.” The pair took a cabin trip to Utah, attended the Stagecoach music festival together and Herbst joined Kent and her family on a vacation to Mexico.

They were also spotted waiting in line at Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy’s set at Diplo’s Honky Tonk during Stagecoach, where “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together,” an eyewitness told Us.

Kent’s new relationship has left her able to reflect positively on her reality TV experience.

“Now I can look back and be like, ‘Everything happened for a reason,’” she said on Wednesday.

After her runner-up finish on The Bachelor, she turned down an offer for The Bachelorette, but she denied that the decision was related to a new romance.

“I can actually say 100 percent that I made on my own before I ever wanted to think about anything with anyone else because I knew I was at this point in my life where I kind of had to be selfish and make a decision for me and what was going to be best for me,” Kent said recently on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “So I can say that decision definitely had nothing to do with my dating life right now.”