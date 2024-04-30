Daisy Kent may not have received Joey Graziadei’s final rose on The Bachelor, but she may have found love with new man Thor Herbst.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair’s romance earlier this month, with a source revealing that Herbst reached out to Kent after she came in second place on season 28 of The Bachelor. Kent, 25, and winner Kelsey Anderson warmed viewers’ hearts by arriving at Graziadei’s final rose ceremony together. (Fans saw Kent and Graziadei, 28, mutually end things prior to his proposal to Anderson, 25.)

Kent later revealed during the March season finale After the Final Rose special that she had turned down an offer to become the next Bachelorette, leaving Jenn Tran to make history as the series’ first Asian leading lady.

Kent then hinted at new developments in her love life during an April episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, revealing that she had been on “multiple dates with the same person.” She told cohost Ashley Iaconetti, “You never know how time’s going to go, but I would say I’m happy right now, and it’s looking positive.”

Related: Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation Here for the right reasons? January Jones, Sarah Hyland, Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor. Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season before taking […]

Keep scrolling to get to know Kent’s new boyfriend:

What Is Thor Herbst’s Job?

Herbst appears to be a professional racer for the off-road, desert racing league SCORE International. According to his SCORE International profile, Herbst came in first place for Trophy Truck Spec at the 2024 King Shocks Score San Felipe 250, finishing ninth overall.

He shared photos and clips from the previous year’s San Felipe race via Instagram in April 2023, writing, “Already had an amazing week with friends and family in San Felipe, the win was icing on the cake! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen 🇲🇽 🏁.”

Who Is Thor Herbst’s Family?

Thor is a member of the famous Herbst racing family. Dubbed the “first family of desert racing in Southern Nevada” by the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame’s website, Thor’s grandfather, Jerry Herbst, ran the company Terrible Herbst Motorsports with his sons, Ed, Tim and Troy, and helped off the family’s racing careers.

Jerry died at age 80 in November 2018. Thor is one of Jerry’s eight grandchildren. “Rest In Peace grandpa. You were truly an amazing person,” Thor captioned an Instagram photo of his grandfather after his passing.

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

How Did Daisy Kent and Thor Herbst Meet?

“They met in college at San Diego State University,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that the couple “reconnected after she left [The Bachelor.]” The source added: “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

When Did Daisy Kent and Thor Herbst Start Dating?

While the pair have yet to appear on each other’s social media accounts, the insider told Us that Kent and Thor have “been traveling all over recently.” Their recent travels include a cabin trip in Utah, attending the Stagecoach music festival in California together in April and Thor joining Kent and her family on a vacation to Mexico the month prior.

“Making Mexico my happy place again 🍹👙🌞🌊,” Kent captioned Instagram pics of herself posing poolside in March. (The Bachelor season 28 finale took place in Mexico.)

What Are Thor Herbst’s Hobbies?

Thor appears to have been a frequent traveler before going on adventures with Kent. Many of his less than 20 Instagram posts feature pics from his travels with family and friends, having visited countries such as Switzerland, Mexico and Greece.