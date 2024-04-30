Daisy Kent Gives Her Plunging Red ‘Bachelor’ Finale Dress to a Fan

Daisy Kent gave her Bachelor finale dress to a fan.

TikTok user Kate (@kateedman) showed off the dress that Daisy, 25, mailed her via social media on Sunday, April 28. In the clip, Kate dueted a TikTok of Daisy wearing the Nookie gown and tried it on for herself. She spun around in the design and smiled for the camera. “Thanks queen,” she captioned the post. The red gown featured a strapless neckline, a cutout over the chest and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Fans were quick to show their excitement for Kate in the comments section. “Okay this is such a flex,” one social media user wrote. A second added, “AH I LOVE THIS IS LEGENDARY.” Others urged Kate to send the dress to another fan after she got her use out of it. “We need to keep it going…sisterhood of the traveling dress,” the fan wrote, referencing the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a 2001 novel by Ann Brashares that follows a friend group who mails each other a pair of jeans throughout a summer.

Daisy offered to give away her dress after she wore it during Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor. “Who needs a prom dress? #thebachelor #prom,” she captioned the clip of her rocking the gown.

Fans first saw the dress last month, during the final rose ceremony with Joey, 28. Daisy elevated the design with dainty jewelry including a cross necklace, delicate rings and gold sandals. Her makeup included mascara, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lips. She parted her blonde hair down the middle and slicked it back into a ponytail.

While Joey ultimately chose Kelsey Anderson, Daisy harbors no ill will. During the After the Final Rose special, Daisy told the couple how “happy” she is for them.