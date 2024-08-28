Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship is going strong after spending some time apart, a source tells Us.

“Chris and Dakota did break up [earlier this year] just before she went on her press tour for Madame Web,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the period in early 2024 was “a really difficult time” for Johnson, 34. “But the space apart did them good, and when Dakota got back, they got back together.”

Johnson and Martin, 47, started dating in 2017 after meeting through a friend. In March, a second source exclusively told Us that the duo had “been engaged for a while” but were “not the type to make some huge public announcement” about it. The insider added that the actress and the Coldplay frontman were “not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet.”

Johnson sparked breakup rumors earlier this month after she was seen without her engagement ring while Martin toured with his band overseas. However, Johnson’s rep told Us on August 16th that the split speculation is “not true” and that the pair are “happily together.”

Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and shares daughter Apple, 20, and son Moses, 18, with her. Johnson said during a March interview with Bustle that she “love[s]” Martin and Paltrow’s kids “with all my heart” and “like my life depends on it.”

Paltrow, who has since moved on with husband Brad Falchuk, has welcomed Johnson into the blended family. In April, a source told Us that there was “some tension” between the two women when Johnson and Martin first started dating, but that went away with time.

“It took quite some time, but eventually, Gwyneth saw how amazing Dakota treated her kids,” the insider shared. “Seeing her love them with her whole heart really changed the way Gwyneth felt.”

Paltrow gushed about Johnson when asked about their relationship during an October 2023 Instagram Q&A.

“We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much,” she said. “She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Martin is grateful for the peaceful dynamic between Johnson and his ex-wife. After news broke in March of his and Johnson’s engagement, a source told Us that “one of the most important things to Chris is how beautifully Dakota fits into the lives of him and his children.”

The insider added that Martin and Johnson plan to invite Apple, Moses and Paltrow to the wedding.

“They absolutely plan on having Apple and Moses there, and they wouldn’t feel complete without inviting Gwyneth too,” the insider said. “Dakota and Gwyneth have grown very close over the years and they consider themselves family at this point.”

