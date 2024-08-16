Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still very much together despite reports that they’ve called it quits.

“The reports are not true,” a rep for Johnson, 34, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 16. “They are happily together.”

The update came after the Daily Mail reported that Johnson and Martin, 47, ended their engagement. The outlet specifically cited Johnson’s recent outing in Los Angeles, where she was seen without her engagement ring on. Martin, meanwhile, has been overseas with his band, Coldplay, on their ongoing tour.

Earlier this summer, Johnson was seen supporting her fiancé when he performed at the Glastonbury Festival. Johnson watched the show alongside Martin’s children — Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. During the June performance, Johnson was spotted cheering on the set from a balcony.

Johnson has enjoyed showing her support for Martin since they started dating in 2017. She recently gushed about getting the opportunity to watch Martin take the stage.

“I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it,” she gushed to Bustle in a March interview. “I feel like, I don’t know … I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing. When people are really good at things, it is [sexy.]”

The couple, who have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, made headlines in March when news broke about their engagement.

“Chris and Dakota have been engaged for a while now, but they’re not the type to make some huge public announcement because they try to keep their relationship as private as possible,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re not in a huge rush to get married and don’t have a final wedding date set just yet.”

The insider noted that there were plans for a ceremony with Martin’s kids obviously being involved in the special day. Johnson has also been candid about taking on the role of a stepparent since she started dating Martin.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson shared with Bustle in March. “I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

Johnson has even formed a close bond with Martin’s ex-wife. Paltrow, 51, who is married to Brad Falchuk, has previously offered glimpses via social media of her unexpected friendship with Johnson.

“It took quite some time, but eventually, Gwyneth saw how amazing Dakota treated her kids,” a second source told Us in April. “Seeing her love them with her whole heart really changed the way Gwyneth felt.”