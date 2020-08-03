Danica Patrick posted about doing an “emotional therapy” workout just weeks after her split from NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I got me, I always have,” the former professional racing driver, 38, captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday, August 2, that showed her posing beside a mountain lake.

Patrick explained that she started doing The Class workout a week ago after her friend Heather Nielsen said she was “loving it.”

“Turns out, now I do too!” she wrote of the calisthenics and plyometrics routine that is described on The Class’ website as “a transformative workout of the body and mind” that helps students to “experience an expansive, heart- and mind-clearing release.”

“It’s emotional therapy through moving the body, breath, and acknowledging what comes up,” Patrick explained in her post. “In class you put your hand on your heart and lower stomach (sacral) to reset the body between moves. ……Today I put my left hand on my stomach…. and the back of my right hand on my back, surrounding the solar plexus chakra, and all I heard was – I got you, I always have. That is the main chakra that lights up on me in life.”

“We all ‘got’ ourselves WAY more than we give ourselves credit for, that was the message for me today anyway,” she concluded. “I mean….. we got this far didn’t we friends?!!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed on July 16 that Patrick and the Green Bay Packers player, 36, had called it quits on their two-year relationship after fans noticed that the Pretty Intense author had unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram after last posting a photo with him in April. The breakup came nine months after the pair bought a $28 million estate together in Malibu.

Days after news of their split broke, the former NASCAR driver, who retired in 2018, revealed that she was focusing on her emotional well-being and shared that she was watching a video about where trauma is stored in the body.

“Listen to your body,” Patrick captioned an Instagram Story post on July 18. “You know the saying ‘gut feeling’? I have found it speaks to me before the mind. I take it as an invitation to stop and look within. I journal and ask — what could be going on?”

She later shared a quote that read, “The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on.”