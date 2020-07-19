Danica Patrick Shares Cryptic Quote About ‘Pain’ After Aaron Rodgers Split

Mending a broken heart. Danica Patrick is focusing on her emotional well-being in the wake of her split from Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR driver, 38, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 18, that she was watching a video about where trauma is stored in the body.

“Listen to your body,” Patrick captioned the post. “You know the saying ‘gut feeling’? I have found it speaks to me before the mind. I take it as an invitation to stop and look within. I journal and ask — what could be going on?”

She later shared a quote that read, “The pain that we are given is the pain that we pass on.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 16, that Rodgers, 36, and Patrick had called it quits on their two-year relationship. Their split came after fans noticed the Pretty Intense author had unfollowed the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram. Patrick last posted a photo with Rodgers in April. The football player, meanwhile, hasn’t shared a picture with his ex since March.

The Wisconsin native began dating Rodgers in January 2018. The pair purchased a $28 million estate in Malibu together in October 2019.

Patrick told Us in September 2018 that she and Rodgers bond by watching “a lot of sports” together. The retired athlete added that she appreciated the honesty in their relationship.

“You can rely on yourself or you can also rely on those closest to you that are honest. Not people that want to tell you what you want to hear, but people that are gonna tell you what you need to hear and be honest with you,” she said at the time.

One year later, Patrick hinted that she was considering walking down the aisle with the football player.

“I mean, I would hope that’s the intention,” she told E! News in August 2019. “Look, there’s no guarantees in life, but as long as you have that intention, that’s what matters, right?”

Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn, whom he split from in April 2017 after three years together. Patrick, for her part, was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2013, then dated Nascar’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. until 2017.