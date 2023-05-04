Not believing the rumors. Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer Danielle Cabral may have been told the rumor that Melissa Gorga cheated on husband Joe Gorga, but it doesn’t mean she believes the hype.

During the cast’s trip to Ireland, Jennifer Aydin revealed to Danielle, 37, that she heard Melissa, 44, cheated on Joe, 43, from Margaret Josephs’ friend, Laura.

“I don’t want to believe it,” Danielle explained to Us Weekly. “I’m not here to destroy anybody’s marriage. I don’t want to believe it. I don’t want to believe that Melissa and Joe have any issues, but I do believe this girl, Laura. I mean, she’s coming out and saying dates and times.”

During the Tuesday, May 2, episode the Boujie Kids owner revealed that she was going to tell Melissa about the rumor, but decided not to since it would ruin Teresa Giudice’s bridal shower.

However, it will come to light in upcoming episodes of the Bravo series and despite the rumor coming from Margaret’s friend, there will not be a rift between Melissa and the Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget author.

“It’s interesting with an exclamation point,” Danielle told Us of Margaret, 56, and Melissa’s friendship. “Wait until you see how it all kind of plays out because you are going to have a lot of questions. That’s a mystery to this day.”

Teresa, 50, has feuded with her brother and sister-in-law for several years on RHONJ, but things took a turn after Melissa and Joe chose not to attend Teresa and Luis “Louie” Rules’ wedding in August 2022 after the affair rumor surfaced.

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the Gorgas believed that Teresa “played a part” in the affair claims coming out as they filmed the season 13 finale. They’ve since denied the cheating allegations.

As for whether or not Teresa and Melissa can salvage their relationship, the RHONJ newbie isn’t keeping her hopes up.

“According to Teresa, no. Absolutely not. It’s very clear that it’s not [going to happen],” Danielle explained to Us. “Maybe somewhere down the line they can be in the same room, but as of right now, I don’t think it’s on Teresa’s radar.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.