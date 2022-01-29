David Arquette 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Man of many talents! David Arquette made a name for himself in Hollywood with his first role when he portrayed Keith “Two-Bit” Mathews on The Outsiders in 1990.

After more than three decades as an actor, Arquette, 50, has more than 140 credits to his name, including the Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed, Once Upon a Time in Venice and Ghosts of the Ozarks.

The Virginia native reprised his role as Dewey Riley in 2022’s Scream, 26 years after he appeared in the first installment of the thriller film alongside Courteney Cox. The Friends alum married Arquette in 1999, but the pair split 14 years later.

The exes, who share 17-year-old daughter Coco, have remained close over the years. In fact, Arquette served as an executive producer on Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015. Cox, for her part, played the show’s lead character, Jules Cobb, and directed 12 episodes of the comedy.

The 12 Hour Shift producer, who married Christina McLarty Arquette in 2015, is the youngest of five children, all of whom became actors. His sister Patricia Arquette is an Oscar-winning actress, while their other siblings, Rosanna Arquette, Richmond Arquette and late sister Alexis Arquette have all made their mark on Hollywood in their own ways.

Outside of his work in the entertainment industry, however, how much do David’s fans know about him? The Captain Jake and the Never Land Pirates alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about himself — including what charities are closest to his heart and what name he goes by as a graffiti artist.

Read on to learn more about David:

1. My brother Richmond Arquette is an incredible actor and has the best Arquette acting credits. He was in many David Fincher films; in Seven, he delivered the box. (“What’s in the box?!”)

2. I’m a former world champion wrestler.

3. I’m often embarrassed about what I’ve worn in the past.

4. I helped start the nightclub Bootsy Bellows in L.A. with the h.wood Group.

5. My wife, Christina McLarty Arquette, and I invested in the nonfiction film studio XTR.

6. My wife is literally the woman behind the man!

7. I’m a Certified [Bob] Ross Instructor.

8. I have three children: Coco, 17, Charlie, 7, and Gus, 4.

9. My family and friends mean everything to me.

10. I’m a graffiti artist named “Someone.”

11. My graffiti crew is called “Kids Gone Bad.”

12. I’m also a producer. I was an executive producer on Cougar Town and Celebrity Name Game, among others.

13. I bought the rights to Bozo the Clown — a deal that took me 15 years to close!

14. I’m also a writer.

15. And I’m a director — I’ve directed episodes of Medium and CSI: Miami.

16. I had a clothing line called Propr with my dear friend Ben Harper.

17. I have four basset hounds (and two cats!).

18. I support many charities, like the Violence Intervention Program and their Alexis Project, which focuses on LGBTQ youth.

19. I also support Healthy Humor, an arts organization whose professional performers create moments of joy, wonder and laughter for hospitalized children.

20. My other favorite charity is Feeding America. I once hung out on top of a billboard at Madison Square Garden for Snickers in support of feedingamerica.org.

21. I won the Spirit of Elysium award from the Art of Elysium, which is another charity that brings the arts into hospitals throughout the country.

22. I often work in the kitchen of the Downtown Women’s Center, which focuses on helping women facing homelessness in L.A.

23. I don’t say this to toot my own horn — I think the most important aspect of celebrity is bringing attention to charities doing incredible work.

24. I worked with Marlon Brando on a film called Free Money.

25. My wrestling tag team partner was RJ City. He does a show called RJ Makes Coffee in His Underwear on YouTube every Sunday.

Scream is now playing in theaters nationwide.