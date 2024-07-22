David Arquette doesn’t have fond memories of working with Lala Kent on the 2020 film Spree.

The Scream alum, 52, appeared on the Sunday, July 21, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and shaded the Vanderpump Rules star’s behavior on set.

While he “didn’t really have any scenes with” Kent, 33, Arquette “met [her] couple of times” and she was “not the friendliest to [him].”

“[She] gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give an attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?’” he recalled.

Arquette then admitted to host Andy Cohen that when he would cross paths with the reality star, it felt “exactly” like he was shooting scenes for Vanderpump Rules.

Spree follows a rideshare driver, played by Joe Keery, murders his passengers in an attempt to go viral on social media. Sasheer Zamata, Kyle Mooney and Mischa Barton also starred in the horror flick.

Users on X were confused as to why Kent would be rude to someone such as Arquette. “David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys. Why in the world would she give attitude? She’s no actress, lol. And she’s not nice!” a person said on social media.

Someone else interjected, “Loving David Arquette. We have to protect him at all costs from people with an attitude, like Lala.” Another user chimed in, “Why am I not surprised he felt an attitude from her 😂🙄.”

Elsewhere on the late-night Bravo talk show, Arquette got candid about working with the late Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry on an episode of their teen soap, Beverly Hills, 90210.

Doherty died on July 13 at the age of 53 from cancer, while Perry died in 2019 following a stroke at 52.

“I played Diesel Stone, the lead singer of Waste Management,” Arquette looked back. “I was supposed to play drums.” He appeared on the 1992 episode titled “Wild Horses” as the boyfriend of Dana Barron’s character, Nikki Witt.

But when he got to set to start filming, he was given a different instrument to play. “I showed up and the guy said, ‘Oh well, we got a drummer.’ So, they gave me a keytar,” he went on. “I got to work with Luke Perry, who I loved, and Shannen, she was amazing.”

“Just being on that set and part of that whole world was really wild,” he added.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000, with Perry and Doherty starring as lovers and high school students Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh.