David Arquette had a one-episode stint on Beverly Hills, 90210 — but working with the late Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty made a major impact on his life.

“I played Diesel Stone, the lead singer of Waste Management,” Arquette, 52, recalled during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, July 21. “I was supposed to play drums.”

However, when Arquette got to set, he was given another instrument instead.

“I showed up and the guy said, ‘Oh well, we got a drummer.’ So, they gave me a keytar,” the actor continued. “I got to work with Luke Perry, who I loved, and Shannen, she was amazing.”

Arquette got visibly emotional as he reflected on the cameo. “Just being on that set and part of that whole world was really wild,” he concluded.

Arquette’s Beverly Hills, 90210 episode, titled “Wild Horses,” took place during the show’s third season and premiered in 1992. His character was Nikki’s (Dana Barron) musician ex-boyfriend.

Beverly Hills, 90210 aired for 10 seasons on Fox from 1990 to 2000. Perry and Doherty starred as a couple, playing Dylan McKay and Brenda Walsh, respectively, throughout the show’s run.

Perry died at age 52 in 2019 following a massive stroke. Us Weekly confirmed Doherty’s death at age 53 on July 14 after her long battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” a statement from her publicist Leslie Sloane read. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Many former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars have since honored Doherty in the wake of her death.

Jennie Garth, who played Kelly Taylor on the series, detailed her “tremendous grief” in an Instagram statement.

“The woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest,” Garth wrote. “We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

She concluded: “She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie.”