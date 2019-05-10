Wrestlers aren’t usually known for shedding tears, but David Arquette’s bout against Jack “Jungleboy” Perry on Thursday, May 9, had emotional significance: It was dedicated to the late Luke Perry, Jack’s father.

Arquette, 47, and Jack, 21, duked it out at a Bar Wrestling match at Los Angeles’ Bootleg Theatre in honor of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who died on March 4 at the age of 52 following a stroke.

After Jack defeated Arquette in the ring, the Scream actor hugged him and expressed his affection for both him and Luke — with whom he costarred in the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer film, a 1992 episode of 90210, and the 1993 TV film At Home with the Webbers.

Luke also lived with the Arquette family before he found Hollywood fame, and he was especially close to David’s sister Alexis, as Patricia Arquette said in interviews with Entertainment Tonight and ABC News in March.

“I loved your father dearly,” Arquette told Jack during their hug on Thursday, according to ET. “I love you.”

Jack reciprocated the love on Instagram, writing, “Family forever. I love you @davidarquette. Thank you for everything.”

The young wrestler eulogized his dad on Instagram two days after the Riverdale actor’s death. “He loved supporting me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be,” he wrote in the March 6 upload. “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

Jack and younger sister Sophie are Luke’s children from his marriage to Rachel “Minnie” Sharp. The actor was surrounded by all three family members — plus fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer — at the time of his death.

“In the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” Sophie, 18, wrote on Instagram the following day. “I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.”

