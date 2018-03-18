Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador and her kids recently took a luxury trip to Mexico — and her estranged husband, David Beador, picked up the $20,000 tab, despite the fact that the pair have been battling over their divorce.

“Shannon recently took her three daughters with David to Mexico for a week of fun in the sun, and he paid for all of it,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The trip included first class tickets for Shannon and their daughters.

“Even though Shannon and David continue to duke it out in court, he wanted them to have a great family vacation, without him,” the source adds. “No matter what is going on with David and Shannon regarding the divorce, he will always step up and do the right thing for his family.”

As previously reported, the Bravo star filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years in December 2017, two years after she revealed on the Real Housewives that he had been unfaithful.

“There is obviously a tremendous amount of guilt that David feels because of cheating on Shannon, and he truly tried to make the marriage work in the aftermath,” the source says. “The relationship had been in trouble for a very long time prior to David’s affair. It’s not an excuse, but they had underlying issues for a long time.”

“He is just trying to do the right thing by Shannon and the girls,” the source continued. “And no, he isn’t just trying to throw money at them to appease his guilt. He is a very present father in their lives.”

Things got ugly between the exes earlier this week when David filed for joint custody of Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, claiming in court documents that Shannon is “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship” between him and his kids.

The pair faced off in court on Friday, March 16, and RadarOnline reports that David was ordered to pay $12,000 per month for child support as well as $18,000 a month in spousal support.

The businessman, who appeared in court without an attorney, argued with the judge about the terms of the financial agreement, claiming that Shannon lives “a lavish lifestyle,” and for him to pay $30,000 a month would be a financial burden that “would potentially destroy my company.”

He also said that Shannon has already signed her 2018 contract for RHOC, which was not reflected in her financial documents, but the judge responded that he couldn’t consider future earnings to determine how much income each of them make on average.

They were granted joint physical and legal custody of their children, and Radar reports that both signed the agreement.

