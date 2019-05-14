More upheaval in the Eason household. One of the Instagram accounts belonging to David Eason, husband of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, went dark nearly two weeks after he used the account to confirm killing Nugget, the family dog. The deactivation also comes just days after Evans’ son, Kaiser, was removed from their home by child protective services.

The drama for the family started on April 30, when Nathan Griffith — ex-fiancé of Evans, 27, and father of Kaiser, 4 — called the cops amid reports of the French bulldog’s death. “I guess there was a dispute with my ex-fiancée and her husband and he shot a dog. And there’s been multiple 911 calls of abuse,” the 31-year-old told authorities. “And I’m just trying to figure out where my son’s at and what I should do in this situation right now. I’m just so confused right now. … I just want to make sure my son is safe.”

The following day, Eason, 30, admitted he had killed Nugget, claiming the pup bit Ensley, his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip, posted to his @HicktownKing Instagram account. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s–t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

MTV later severed ties with Evans, ending her employment on Teen Mom 2. And on Friday, May 10, CPS had Griffith’s mother, Doris, retrieve Kaiser from daycare, as the reality star later told Us Weekly. “CPS told Doris to take Kaiser without my consent and [I] still have no legal paperwork signed by the judge stating my kids are taken from me,” Evans explained to Us on Monday, May 13. “I’ve been fighting to get my son back.”

By Monday, Eason’s @HicktownKing account had been deactivated, though his @bigolhonky and @easondavid88 accounts were still online. (He claimed he’d been locked out of the latter account after posting photos of guns and threatening authorities.)

