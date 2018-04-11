She’s a star! As Katharine McPhee made her Broadway debut in Waitress, her beau David Foster was right by her side on her big night.

McPhee, 34, took on the role as Jenna in the Sara Bareilles musical on Tuesday, April 10, and the American Idol alum and the rest of the show’s cast headed out to celebrate afterward. A source tells Us Weekly that Foster, 68, also joined them at the party.

“Katharine and the cast of waitress had a small after party last night at Common Ground Bar in NYC,” the eyewitness tells Us exclusively. “David Foster got on the piano and played three songs with some of the cast. He was seated next to Katharine during the party, but they showed no PDA, not even an arm around her as they sat.”

The insider adds: “Katharine and David walked into together and David had his arm around her back, they looked like a couple. Everyone cheered loudly for Katharine and loved when David played the piano and some of the cast took turns singing songs while he played.”

The Smash actress replaced understudy Stephanie Torns, who has been playing the role since after Bareilles took her final bow in March. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if beau Foster would be seeing her show, she said, “I hope so … Of course, he’ll come. But I don’t know which night, because he’s doing his own tour dates.”

The duo first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 and the speculation was reignited in September when they began attending events together. In December, they enjoyed a romantic holiday in Paris and attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party together in March 2018.

McPhee finalized her divorce from Nick Cokas in February 2016 after eight years of marriage. Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

