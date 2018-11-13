It hasn’t been his day, his week, his month, or even his year. The David Schwimmer doppelgänger accused of stealing a case of beer from a restaurant in Blackpool, England, in September has been apprehended.

“Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update,” the Lancashire Police tweeted on Tuesday, November 13. “Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!”

After the police uploaded now-deleted CCTV footage of the theft to Facebook last month — and after social media users pointed out the resemblance — Schwimmer made his own version of the surveillance video, pretending to carry a case of beer out of a New York grocery store.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” the 52-year-old wrote in the October 24 tweet. “As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Friends fans flooded Twitter with inside jokes about Ross Geller, Schwimmer’s character on the classic NBC sitcom.

“Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT,” one person wrote, citing Ross’ sister, played by Courteney Cox.

“That’s clearly Russ, trying to frame Ross for ending up with Rachel,” another tweeted, referring to the Ross clone who dated Ross’s on-again off-again girlfriend Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

Even the Lancashire Police made some Friends references. “Thanks for being there for us @DavidSchwimmer,” the department tweeted on October 24, replying to the actor’s Twitter video.

A day later, they tweeted, “We’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends 👍”

