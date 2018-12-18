Dax Shepard: Kristen Bell Is ‘the Reason to Wake Up Every Morning’

After enjoying the light show at the Los Angeles County Arboretum, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell illuminated Instagram with loving messages about one another.

Bell posted first, sharing a photo of herself kissing her husband during the Sunday, December 16, outing. “Warning: the @laarboretum moonlight forest light show is VURY romantic 💋💋💋,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Hours later, Shepard uploaded his own post, a selfie in which the Veronica Mars alum is seen in the background, bundled up in a voluminous coat. “That bipedal sleeping bag over my left shoulder is the reason to wake up every morning,” Shepard, 43, wrote in his caption.

The date night came three days after the Daily Mail published an interview with Kayti Edwards, granddaughter of Julie Andrews, in which the 41-year-old alleged that she had sex with Shepard in 2009, two years after he started dating Bell. “I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time,” she told the U.K newspaper. “He didn’t seem to care.”

Shepard denied the allegations on Instagram that same day. “Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me,” the Parenthood alum wrote. “I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt :).”

The following day, Bell praised Shepard in her Instagram Stories. “He truly is the man of my dreams,” the Good Place actress wrote.

The couple started dating in 2007 and announced their engagement in 2010 but postponed their wedding until California legalized same-sex marriage, ultimately tying the knot in 2013. They have two daughters: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

