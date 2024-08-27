Arianne Zucker said goodbye to Days of Our Lives, but she’s planning to spend the rest of her life with former costar Shawn Christian, who she revealed is now her husband.

The duo married on August 17 at Jacobs Berry Farm, a historic event venue dating back to the 1890s, in Gardnerville, Nevada.

“It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding! Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠,” Zucker, 50, and Christian, 58, wrote in matching Instagram posts. The pair embraced a western theme with Christian donning a cowboy hat and Zucker showing off her bedazzled white cowgirl boots under her wedding dress.

The bride wore a floor-length, eggshell-colored gown with a plunging V-neck and beaded bodice. The taffeta skirt had a high slit so she could show off her blue-and-white leg garter as she performed her fancy footwork, and she topped off the look with a Western-inspired belt.

Christian matched with a beige suit jacket and waistcoat over a white Oxford shirt, which had several buttons left open when he hit the dance floor. He balanced the look with dark trousers as well as a brown belt and boots.

“8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍,” the couple wrote. “Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air! This was such a special time.”

Several former soap stars shared their reactions. “Congrats!!!!” Chrishell Stause (who played Jordan Ridgeway on Days) commented, while her Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young chimed in, “I LOVE these pictures!!!! Congratulations Mr. & Mrs!!!”

Fellow Days alum Eric Winter also shared his best wishes. “Congrats you two!! Lots of love and blessings your way! 🍾🍾,” he wrote via Instagram, while wife Roselyn Sánchez added, “Congrats ❤️❤️ love this!! Hugs and blessings to both!”

This is the second marriage for both. Zucker and Kyle Lowder, who played Brady Black on Days of Our Lives for five years in the early 2000s, were married from 2002 to 2014. Christian was previously married to Deborah Quinn ​from 1996⁠ to 2013 and share son Kameron (born in 2000).

Zucker and Christian, who departed Days in 2017 after more than a decade playing Daniel Jonas, got engaged in 2021 after several years of dating.

Their wedding came just weeks after Days of Our Lives fans watched Zucker’s character Nicole Walker exit the show after more than 25 years on the iconic soap. The character suddenly moved to Paris in the July 29 episode after Eric (Greg Vaughan) was revealed to be son Jude’s father.

Zucker, who joined Days in 1998, shared a heartfelt message to fans ahead of her final episode along with several throwback photos and videos. “I loved my job. I loved my friends. I loved my co-workers, but most of all I love all of you,” she wrote. “When someone says you are irreplaceable … maybe, but the heart of an individual is not. I gave all my heart and always will. I could never have had this job unless I had all of you. From the bottom of my heart and beyond, I can’t thank you enough for loving to hate Nicole and for loving her again as she changed in life with all of you. Thank you for being a part of my journey. This is an adventure that will live with me forever. Thank you for standing up for what is right.”

She concluded, “Thank you for standing by me. Thank you for acknowledging what this industry so easily takes advantage of. I will forever stand for you. I love you!”

Zucker is in the midst of a lawsuit that accuses the producers of Days of Our Lives of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination. Filed in February, Zucker named Corday Production Inc. and executive producer Ken Corday in the suit, which alleges that she and multiple other women were sexually harassed on the set of Days.

A spokesperson for Days denied Zucker’s claims in a statement to Us Weekly in February.

“The allegations in Ms. Zucker’s lawsuit are without merit. Corday Productions offered to renew Ms. Zucker’s contract including offering her a pay increase. Rejecting Ms. Zucker’s counteroffer does not constitute retaliation,” the rep told Us. “Complaints about Mr. Alarr’s on-set behavior were promptly investigated. Corday Productions fully cooperated with the impartial investigation and subsequently terminated Mr. Alarr.”

Zucker’s lawyer, Anahita Sedaghatfar, reiterated her client’s claims in a statement at the time.

“I will add that Ms. Zucker did what we tell all women who experience harassment to do, and that is to report it. Ms. Zucker did just that and was the voice for other women who were too scared to come forward,” Sedaghatfar told Us. “Rather than condone her bravery, Ms. Zucker alleges that Corday retaliated against her and because she spoke out she has lost a job she was devoted to for two decades. As part of this lawsuit we will seek to ensure that Corday provides sexual harassment training to its employees and hires an intimacy coordinator to be on set for sex scenes.”