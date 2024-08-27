Days of Our Lives fans were in for another surprise when it was confirmed who AnnaLynne McCord is really playing on the soap.

During the Monday, August 26, episode, it was revealed that McCord’s character isn’t actually the presumed-dead Abigail DiMera, who was previously played by Marci Miller. Instead, she forged the results of her DNA test.

“I’m just grateful you were in the right place at the right time,” McCord’s character said. “As soon as the DNA results were in, Chad had no doubt that I was his dead wife.”

Dr. Green (Jonah Robinson), who is in on the lie, started to discuss the “next steps” in their plan, but they were interrupted by Chad (Billy Flynn).

McCord, 37, originally joined the cast of Days of Our Lives in June, but it took two months for the identity of her character to be revealed — or so viewers thought. A DNA test previously claimed that she was Abigail, who allegedly underwent plastic surgery and suffered from amnesia, which is why she didn’t remember her past life.

“I don’t know you — any of you!” she told Abigail’s loved ones in an episode earlier this month. “I don’t feel like I belong here. None of this makes any sense to me at all.”

As Us awaits more answers about McCord’s Days of Our Lives character, the actress hasn’t offered any clues — yet. Before the big plot twist, Abigail was played by Miller from 2016 to 2022. Kate Mansi previously portrayed Abigail from 2011 to 2016 after taking over for Ashley Benson, who originated the role from 2004 to 2007.

McCord’s story line isn’t the only one that has left fans speechless. Earlier this month, Emily O’Brien revealed she was leaving Days of Our Lives after playing Gwen Rizczech and Theresa Donovan on the hit soap series.

“This is the announcement I made, actually, when I left. I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras. Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am,” O’Brien, 39, told Soap Opera Digest. “I wasn’t supposed to be on the show for as long as I was.”

O’Brien praised Days of Our Lives for offering her the chance to play two characters, adding, “I never thought that daytime would be something that was accessible to me again [after leaving The Young and the Restless in 2011]. And I not only got to play one amazing role, but I played two amazing roles.”

Her character Theresa was shipped off to Statesville in an August episode, and she made her final appearance as Gwen last year.

“I ended up falling in love with Theresa and who she is and the circle that she’s involved in. The fact that [the powers-that-be at Days of Our Lives] put their trust in me to play both of these roles,” O’Brien continued. “I just feel so grateful for that experience. It’s been a crazy, wild ride — just mind-blowing.”

O’Brien pointed out that she could still return since neither Gwen nor Theresa were killed on screen.

“Every single day there is something that keeps everyone going full force to do everything they can to put out another amazing episode where people are so invested,” she concluded. “It’s the hardest job ever, and I’m so grateful that I got to experience that with this group.”

As O’Brien left the show, Alison Sweeney came back to reprise her role as fan-favorite character Sami Brady. Sweeney, 47, played Sami from 1993 to 2014 and will step into her shoes again in 2025.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives drop on Peacock every weekday morning at 6 a.m. ET.