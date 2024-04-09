It may not be summer, but the hottest hunks from Days of Our Lives are bringing the heat on the cover of Playgirl.

Paul Telfer (who plays Xander Cook), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Watson), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black), Christopher Sean (Paul Narita) and Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton) stripped down to their underwear for the magazine’s April 2024 issue, which saw each of them show off their toned physiques on five separate Playgirl covers.

Telfer, 44, was all smiles as he flashed his abs in nothing but white briefs from Hanes. Wilson, 36, for his part, seductively sipped a cup of coffee, rocking Calvin Klein boxers.

Martsolf, 52, went shirtless with a pair of blue patterned shorts and Sean, 38, struck a pose in tiny sage green gym shorts. Dattilo, 52, meanwhile, dressed up his skin-baring look with gray dress pants.

The snaps were taken by photographer Katie Levine and Lisa Katnic is credited with styling.

Playgirl previously teased the covers in February, sharing a photo of Wilson in a white robe without a shirt. “Cooking up something epic with the hunks of @dayspeacock.”

While the Playgirl is sure to make soap fans rejoice, the show — which debuted on NBC in 1965 and moved to Peacock in 2022 — has long been known for exploring whirlwind romances and steamy intimate scenes. The series follows the lives of middle and upper-class professionals in Salem, a middle-America town as they balance love, marriage, divorce and family life as well as psychological problems.

Some cast members have been open about their offscreen struggles as well. Dattilo, who has been on Days for more than 30 years, has been honest with fans about his recent weight loss journey. He has lost more than 25 pounds since beginning a new fitness journey last year.

“I would take my shirt off and be honest,” he told Soap Opera Digest in November 2023. “I’d work out in jeans and say, ‘I have 30 pounds to lose, and this is how I’m going to do it.’ And that was it. When you do something like that, it makes you accountable, so you have to do it.”

Dattilo added that he is more relaxed knowing he is at his goal weight. “It’s a relief not to worry about [my weight], because I know what to stay away from. I know when it’s time to eat what my options are, and I’m not tempted by things,” he said. “You can cheat, but you’ve got to know what to do [afterward]. You’ve got to work a little harder the next couple of days to not let it snowball. So it kind of becomes not worth it. You’re like, ‘Why am I eating this burger?’”

Based on his Playgirl cover, it certainly seems like the leading man has remained dedicated to his workout regimen.