



Dean McDermott performed at Caroline’s on Broadway in NYC on Wednesday, October 30, where he was the opening act for comedian and “Daddy Issues” podcast cohost,. The reality TV star, 52, got real about his marriage, his relationship with his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling , and what it’s like to be a father of six.

“I’m so glad they’re not with me now, really,” McDermott joked at the beginning of his set. “I’m thrilled to be anywhere where my children aren’t!”

The former Chopped Canada host rambled on about his love-hate feelings about fatherhood, even going so far as to bring his mother-in-law into the mix in a totally NSFW way. “Yeah, I made six people with my p-nis,” McDermott began. “I’m gonna have to build a reasonably-priced wall around my p-nis and my mother-in-law is going to have to pay for it.”

McDermott married BH90210 star Tori Spelling in 2006. The two share five children, Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2. McDermott is also father of 21-year-old Jack Montgomery McDermott, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

McDermott carried on about his eldest son in the comedy performance on Wednesday, describing the father-son moment they shared to celebrate Jack’s 21st birthday.

Recalling that his own father took him to a strip club when he turned 21, McDermott said he carried on that tradition for his son, who identifies as gay. “I learned a lot at the gay club,” the Slasher actor said, joking that he was “father of the year.”

Being a father isn’t the only thing McDermott finds challenging. He opened up about the struggle of staying monogamous in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 29. Having put their marriage “under a microscope” for the reality series, True Tori, the couple admitted to thinking the concept of monogamy is difficult. (In December 2013, Us broke the news that McDermott had cheated on Tori while promoting Chopped Canada in Toronto. He sought treatment for sex addiction one month later.)

“Men, we’re like, we need to spread our seed everywhere. It’s [been] in our DNA for millions and millions of years,” McDermott told Us. “There’s that, but then there’s also, ‘Oh, God. This relationship is work.’ And it is. Every relationship is work and when you get to that point, you can’t bail. You’ve gotta knuckle under and work it out.”