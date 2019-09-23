



Glad it’s over. Dean McDermott joked that he needed “Xanax and a lot of mai tais” after his family vacation to Hawaii with his wife, Tori Spelling, and their five kids in August.

The Due South alum, 52, confessed on the Monday, September 23, episode of his “Daddy Issues” podcast that his 10-day vacation in Maui, Hawaii, with his family was far from the relaxing experience he had hoped for.

“Maui is amazing, but going to Maui with five kids is like going to an orgy in your honor with your five kids,” McDermott told cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

The former Chopped Canada host explained that the most taxing part of the trip was pretending to be amazed by his kids’ cannonballs. McDermott and Spelling, 46, are parents to sons Beau, 2, Finn, 7, and Liam 12, and daughters Hattie, 7, and Stella, 11. The Canada native also shares son Jack, 21, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“You have paradise right in front of you. You’re scuba diving and paddleboarding, and they’re like, ‘Hey, Dad! Come and watch me do s–tty cannonballs in the pool.’ I’m like, ‘Ahh!’” McDermott said. “I’ve seen so many bad cannonballs. God bless them. They’re so excited about it, right? But for 21 years — my oldest is 21 — I’ve seen all this stuff.”

To make matters worse, McDermott revealed that his eldest children, Liam and Stella, were stung by bees in Hawaii.

“Liam got stung by a bee on the bottom of his foot, and then Stella got stung on the palm of her hand,” the actor explained. “[Stella] ended up getting a bit of a staph infection. It swelled up. Liam is [allergic], but nothing happened to Liam. Stella’s hand and her arm swelled up, and she had a red line going up [her arm]. We went to the hospital. We were supposed to fly home the next day.”

Despite the vacation drama, the Food Network star said that he and the Beverly Hills: 90210 alum were able to bond amid the craziness of their family.

“We had one date night. We went to Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant,” McDermott shared. “We stole moments. It was nice.”

The Stori Telling author told Us Weekly earlier this month about what a “hands-on husband” McDermott is.

“This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” she said. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’”

The BH90210 actress added, “When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”

