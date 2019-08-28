More in love than ever! Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott packed on PDA in Hawaii on Tuesday, August 27.

The couple were spotted making out in the pool during their tropical getaway. Spelling, 46, rocked a striped one-piece bathing suit, while McDermott, 52, sported swim trunks. They both completed their looks with sunglasses.

The BH90210 star and the former Chopped Canada host tied the knot in 2006, less than a year after they met on the set of a made-for-TV movie. The twosome share sons Liam, 12, Finn 6, and Beau 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7.

Spelling and McDermott’s affection for each other shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone who listens to the Slasher actor’s podcast, “Daddy Issues,” as McDermott often discusses their sex life with cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

During the June 17 episode, he revealed that Spelling got her private parts “vajazzled” in the past.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” McDermott explained, noting that the actress opted for a heart design. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.”

More recently, McDermott revealed that his wife dressed up as her Beverly Hills, 90210 character for him in the bedroom.

“She’s dressed up as Donna Martin. … And it was f-–king awesome,” he dished on the Monday, August 26, episode. “You know the story, I had a crush on Tori on the show, and so to see the flashbacks, I put it in the spank bank.”

Later on during the episode, the father of six (McDermott shares 20-year-old son Jack with ex Mary Jo Eustace), spilled details on the tattoo above his manhood.

“It says, ‘Tori’s,’” he said. “I just thought it would be really cool.”

Scroll through to see the pics of the duo in Hawaii: