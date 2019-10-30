



Speaking from experience. Dean McDermott revealed how Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin can work through the issues in their marriage by reflecting on his past struggles with wife Tori Spelling.

Kramer, 35, and Caussin, 32, have candidly discussed their marital woes on their “Whine Down” podcast, which they created with the intention to take control of their narrative and help others facing similar situations. Similarly, McDermott, 52, and Spelling, 46, let the world in on the highs and lows of their relationship through their short-lived reality TV series, True Tori, in 2014.

“When we did True Tori, that was one of our hopes — that it would help others. It certainly helped us, because it got us into therapy a lot quicker and sped up the process of dealing with this, because we were doing a show around it,” McDermott, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 29. “It did help people, but I think it was a little too before its time. I don’t think people were ready for that kind of reality. … It was really raw and we were really vulnerable.”

In terms of Kramer and Caussin, the “Daddy Issues” cohost said that he’s “hoping that for this couple, things have changed” since the debut of True Tori. He hoped that people “are a little more open” to seeing and hearing about “the trials and tribulations that they’re going through.”

Kramer and Caussin, who wed in 2015, have made headlines for the ups and downs they’ve faced in their relationship over the years. Shortly after they separated in August 2016, Us broke the news that the former Washington Redskins player cheated on the country star with multiple women and had sought treatment for sex addiction.

The couple — who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 11 months — reconciled the following year. In March 2019, the One Tree Hill alum revealed on the couple’s “Whine Down” podcast that Caussin suffered a “massive” relapse in his sex addiction in 2018.

Earlier this month, the “I Got the Boy” singer revealed that she came across a snap of a topless woman on the NFL alum’s cell phone. Though the pic turned out to be a bot, she admitted to Extra that she doesn’t “know how much I have left of that to cry out anymore.”

Speaking to Us, McDermott noted how difficult being monogamous can be. (Like Caussin, McDermott sought treatment for sex addiction. He entered rehab in 2014 after Us broke the news that he cheated on the BH90210 star.)

“Monogamy is hard for, I guess, several reasons — for wanting that initial lust that we have intrinsically built into us,” he said. “Men, we’re like, we need to spread our seed everywhere. It’s [been] in our DNA for millions and millions of years. There’s that, but then there’s also, ‘Oh, God. This relationship is work.’ And it is. Every relationship is work and when you get to that point, you can’t bail. You’ve gotta knuckle under and work it out.”

The Slasher actor, who shares five kids, Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, with Spelling, also noted how challenging it is to go through marriage problems while “being under the microscope.”

“We’ve been doing this for a long time now. You know, 15 years for me, and Tori’s been under the microscope since she was a kid,” he explained. “I’ve gotten to the point where Tori’s at now, where you just ignore it and you have really thick skin about it, because it really will eat you up.”

McDermott additionally spoke with Us about his “Daddy Issues” podcast, which he cohosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “In five years, I would like to turn the ‘Daddy Issues’ podcast into a talk show,” McDermott revealed.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi