Dean McDermott has a reason to celebrate after reaching one year of sobriety.

The actor, 57, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 2, to commemorate the milestone moment, writing, “Last week was an incredible week of love, hugs and recovery. Thank you to my Sponsor, my Sponsee Brothers and everyone in the fellowship for celebrating my 1 year birthday.”

McDermott specifically addressed those who helped him along the way. “A special thanks to @_harmonyplace J,D and H for saving my life. If you’re struggling with addiction, just surrender and ask for help,” he added. “We’re here waiting for you, to love you, until you love yourself. A beautiful life awaits you. Just reach out your hand. #recovery #change.”

McDermott recently shared another message about how addiction is not about “alcohol and drugs” but “the absence” of self.

“The absence is described as a hole in your soul. You can’t love others when you’re empty inside,” read the quote posted by McDermott last month. “Recovery peels back the painful layers and heals that hole through connection, honesty and hard work. To love one self is the beginning of a lifetime recovery.”

In addition to the post, McDermott offered his own insight, writing, “This was a game changer in my recovery. I didn’t give self love the time of day. I thought it was granola spiritual BS. I thought I was a piece of SH@T and would always be one. Was I ever wrong. For those of you out there suffering, give yourself a break, find forgiveness for yourself and your actions. You are not your addiction. Much love.”

McDermott broke his silence last year about his past issues with substance abuse.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” he told the Daily Mail in December 2023. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

According to McDermott, addiction led to him and now-estranged wife Tori Spelling parting ways.

“That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori,” he recalled. “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Spelling, 51, and McDermott have weathered many ups and downs in the public eye since exchanging vows in 2006. The former couple, who share sons Liam, 17, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, and daughters Stella, 16, and Hattie, 12, have sparked split speculation several times.

In June 2023, McDermott surprised people when he posted — and later deleted — a split announcement.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏.”

The former couple have since been on the same page about their decision to end their marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Spelling filed divorce paperwork, which listed June 17, 2023, as their separation date.

McDermott has since found love with Lily Calo after completing 40-day inpatient treatment before moving to a sober group home for men. Spelling, for her part, has been spotted spending time with Ryan Cramer.