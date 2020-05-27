Shooting his shot! Dean Unglert opened up about the time he tried to make his move on Andi Dorfman.

Unglert, 29, played a virtual game of spin the bottle with Jared Haibon on their “Help! I Suck at Dating with Dean, Jared & ….” podcast on Tuesday, May 26. The cohosts spilled many interesting tidbits about their life, including the Bachelor Nation star Unglert secretly DMed.

The Colorado native noted that fellow Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron was someone he reached out to, but he was informed that his answer needed to be someone of the “opposite sex.”

“That’s just asking for me to get in trouble with my girlfriend, [Caelynn Miller-Keyes],” he said. “I think before I had gone on [Bachelor in] Paradise for the second time, I might have slid into Andi Dorfman’s DMs. Or, I maybe just asked Amanda Stanton to introduce me to her.”

The reality star continued, “I can’t remember. I think it’s the latter, not the former. I don’t know I ever actually officially slid, but there was a point where I had a crush on her.”

After the big reveal, Haibon, 31, asked a hypothetical question about whether Unglert would have asked for Nick Viall’s permission to date Dorfman, 33. (The “Viall Files” podcast host, 39, previously competed to win over Dorfman on season 10 of The Bachelorette, but ended as the runner-up.)

“I’ll be honest with you, I never even … I forgot to even consider that they had ever dated at any point,” he said. “I just thought she was cute. I think that Amanda Stanton posted a picture with her and I was like, ‘Oh, that girl’s cute.’ And then I click over to her page, and was like, ‘Oh, that girl used to be the Bachelorette.’ That was basically it.”

Unglert added, “Thank you guys for getting me in trouble. I can’t wait to [never] hear the end of this.”

During season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Unglert found love with Miller-Keyes. Though he broke up with the 24-year-old former pageant girl during filming, he returned to win her back. The duo left Paradise together and they have been dating ever since.

Unglert previously told Us Weekly that having “a better understanding” of himself has allowed his romance with Miller-Keyes “to flourish a lot more.” He also revealed how comfortable he is in their relationship.

“She’s very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she’s able to be herself and that’s how we create synergy and build around each other,” he explained in September 2019. “For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I’m able to say what I want, do what I want and allow my partner to build with me while I’m doing that.”