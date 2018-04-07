Dean Unglert is doing some serious reflecting. The Bachelor Winter Games star wrote a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday, April 7, one day after the news broke that he had reportedly split from Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy.

Unglert, 26, and Murphy, 30, called it quits after four months together due to the distance between them, E! News reported. While the pair has not yet confirmed the news, The Bachelorette vet did hint at it on social media.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with,” Unglert captioned the photo of himself. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

Unglert started his TV journey for love during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette then went on to Bachelor in Paradise where he found himself in a love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman. However, he appeared to find real love during The Bachelor: Winter Games. Following the season, Unglert gave Murphy a key to his place.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!