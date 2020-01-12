Dean Unglert Thanks Caelynn for Looking After Him After Skiing Accident

Always there. Dean Unglert made sure to thank his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, for nursing him back to health following his skiing accident in Switzerland.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together

The Bachelor in Paradise star, 28, took to Instagram to shower Miller-Keyes, 24, with love on Sunday, January 12.

“Back in the states after an unfortunate turn of events in europe,” Unglert wrote alongside a photo of the couple hugging in a pool by the ocean. “It would have been a whole lot worse without my primary caretaker there to change my smelly socks, carry my luggage, and keep me entertained. thank you for everything you’ve already done and for everything you still unwittingly have to do @caelynnmillerkeyes.”

Miller-Keyes flew to Europe to see Unglert in late December after he accidentally skied into a rock. The reality star broke his femur, dislocated his hip and had to spend several days in a Zurich hospital after surgery to put four pins in his leg.

“Took a spill that put me in the hospital for the next five days and leaves me on the mend for roughly the next 12 months,” captioned an Instagram photo of himself walking out of the facility while using forearm crutches in December.

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Babies

Miller-Keyes documented their sweet reunion on her Instagram Story. “Busted @deanie_babies out of the hospital today and explored a little bit of Switzerland,” she wrote at the time.

Unglert later opened about his accident, which he said was caused by “varying degrees of bad” weather, on his blog, Deanie Babies.

Celebrity Injuries

“Sure enough, while I was blowing down the mountain hooting and hollering, an obstacle came out of nowhere and placed itself right under my skis,” he wrote on January 7. “I skied hard into a rock that had hidden itself with a fresh dusting of snow. The second I hit the rock my left ski flew off and I immediately knew this wasn’t going to end well.”

He continued, “My right ski, still attached to my foot, grabbed ahold of something while I was launched through the air and torqued my leg in a way it’s never been before. In the middle of my tumble I could hear and feel something bad happen to my right hip but I had no idea exactly what happened.”

Unglert and Miller-Keyes began dating during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired earlier this year.