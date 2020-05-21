Debby Ryan is a married woman! The former Insatiable star tied the knot with her fiancé, Josh Dun, in a secret ceremony.

Ryan, 27, and the 31-year-old Twenty One Pilots band member wed in Austin this past New Year’s Eve. The couple planned their nuptials in 28 days.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade,” the former Disney Channel actress told Vogue on Thursday, May 21. “Then [we] decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped.”

The duo changed what they had once envisioned for their nuptials after a close pal of theirs died the previous summer. “He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” Ryan explained.

“When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective,” the Jessie alum continued. “It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly — intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

For their special day, Dun had on an emerald velvet suit while Ryan wore a stunning Elie Saab dress. “The ceremony was the perfect balance,” the rocker told the magazine. “I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me.”

Ryan and Dun have dated off-and-on since 2013. The “Level of Concern” artist popped the question in December 2018.

“I said yes!” the Suite Life on Deck alum tweeted at the time, while sharing photos from the proposal. “Well technically I said ‘NO WAY’ twice but I meant yes.”

Weeks before the pair’s secret wedding, Ryan spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the sweet backstory of how her engagement came to be.

“There’s a moment in my life where I was on a really lovely date with my dream person and he just reached into his pocket and got down onto one knee,” the actress told Us last December. “And it happened so quickly and it happened in slow motion at the same time.”

Ryan noted that Dun “paid attention” to the type of jewelry she liked to make sure he proposed with the perfect engagement ring. “He knew what shapes I liked, he knew what structure and yellow gold, which was a huge one for me,” she explained at the time. “He designed it based off of knowing me.”