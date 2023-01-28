Hey Wisconsin, Kitty Forman is back! Debra Jo Rupp returned as the sitcom mom everyone knows and loves, but she told Us Weekly what fans might not know about her real life.

The Wandavision actress, 71, starred in all eight seasons of That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. Now, she and Kurtwood Smith (who portrays Red Forman) are back for Netflix’s That ’90s Show. The suburban couple’s kids are out of the house, but their Eric’s (Topher Grace) daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda), stays with them for the summer, adding some much-needed energy to their household.

The revival features some familiar sets that have gotten some ’90s upgrades. Don’t expect to see those cheese grater lights in the kitchen. After all, Rupp made off with them when the original series ended.

“I took the cheese grater lights from the kitchen and the purple grapes from the coffee table as keepsakes from the That ’70s Show set,” the Massachusetts native dished.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

That ’90s Show season 1 is available now on Netflix. Scroll down to learn more things you might not know about Rupp:

1. On a typical Sunday afternoon, you’d find me lying on my couch with a family-size bag of Doritos, watching TV and playing games on my iPad.

2. I took the cheese grater lights from the kitchen and the purple grapes from the coffee table as keepsakes from the That ’70s Show set.

3. My favorite thing about portraying Kitty Forman is her laugh.

4. My first car was a silver 1969 Ford Galaxie. It’s a tank!

5. Some [people] say I can be Martha Stewart Jr. at times.

6. My most starstruck moments were [meeting] Jerry Seinfeld during my audition for his show and also running into Spenser: For Hire’s Robert Urich in a grocery store.

7. The actresses I looked up to the most growing up were Carol Burnett and Katharine Hepburn.

8. If I could revisit any of my previous projects, it would be From the Earth to the Moon. I could do it better now.

9. I love The Net with Sandra Bullock.

10. My favorite meal to cook is prime rib, baked potato and asparagus.

11. If I’m feeling thin, my favorite thing to make is an iceberg wedge with bacon and blue cheese dressing.

12. My alternate profession would be a lawyer.

13. The most famous numbers in my phone book are all the kids from That ’70s Show.

14. One place I’d like to go is a river barge cruise in France. I think it might be quiet and beautiful, and there could be some wine involved!

15. My favorite book is To Kill a Mockingbird.

16. My celebrity crush growing up was Richard Thomas‘ John-Boy from The Waltons.

17. My beauty trick is to put a tablespoon in the freezer overnight and use it in the morning under your eyes and on your cheekbones to reduce swelling.

18. My favorite room is my den because that’s where my couch is!

19. People are always surprised by how small I am in person.

20. My guilty pleasure reality TV shows are any of the Housewives shows and The Challenge on MTV.

21. My dream role is Kitty Forman — I’m playing her again now in That ’90s Show!

22. My favorite item in my wardrobe are my Ugg boots.

23. My favorite movie is Hoosiers with Gene Hackman. I like the story and all of the characters.

24. The most shocking thing I did in the ’70s was going to Italy with my Italian boyfriend without telling anyone. It was the same year that Elvis died.

25. Abba’s “Dancing Queen” brings back the best memories.