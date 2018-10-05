Debra Messing has been very vocal about her dislike for Donald Trump and his policies, but the Will & Grace star would still rather be in an elevator with the president over fellow actress Susan Sarandon.

“I think Trump,” the 50-year-old said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, October 4, after a viewer asked who she would rather be stuck with.

Cohen was surprised by her answer, before suggesting she could help “make some policy changes” because she’s “a very convincing person.”

Messing agreed and when asked by Cohen, she noted she remembered seeing him “at the Emmys and stuff … walking past me down the aisle” during Trump’s days hosting The Apprentice.

The Mysteries of Laura alum reignited her Twitter feud with Sarandon last month, telling the Thelma & Louise star to “shut the f—k up” over a Variety post that suggested Sarandon credited Trump for inspiring women and people of color to run for office.

“STFU SUSAN. Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street,” she began on September 12. “Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that HRC IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum, holding children … INDEFINITELY in internment camps with their new policy, DESTROYING all attempts to protect our environment (yes the water you properted to care about), endangered animals, taking away women’s ACCESS to health care and legal abortion, trying to block POC from Voting with extreme Judges who will support jerrymandering efforts, not to mention destroying ALL good will and allied relationships across the Globe.”

Messing continued: “Oh, and lest you forget Syria, Crimea, and putting PRO-RUSSIA agenda BEFORE the United States best interests. YES, do go on. Trump. Only a self righteous, narcissist would continue to spout off and not – in the face of Americans’ pain and agony -be contrite and apologize for your part in this catastrophe. But, you do you Susan.”

Sarandon did touch on people of color and women running for office to Variety, but appeared to credit a movement inspired by change and not President Trump directly. She also replied to Messing at the time.

“Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline, which btw has no quotation marks. That’s a clue…” the Feud star tweeted on September 12. “I understand why @Variety’s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh.”

Messing (who publicly supported Hillary Clinton) and Sarandon (who publicly supported Bernie Sanders) first exchanged politically charged tweets in November 2016 after the latter suggested that Trump would make a better president than Clinton.

