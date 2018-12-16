Deena Cortese Shares Huge Baby Bump Pic: Big as a Volleyball

Getting ready to pop! Deena Nicole Cortese proudly put her baby bump on display 38 weeks into her pregnancy and she is glowing.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, posted a photo of herself cradling her stomach while wearing a formfitting blue dress. “My Pregnancy Journey 💙,” she captioned the snapshot via Instagram on Sunday, December 15, noting that the picture “was taken a couple days ago” and using the hashtags “#bumppic #letsgobabybuckner #mommysready #daddysready.”

The background of the picture featured a chalkboard detailing Cortese’s pregnancy journey. The reality star wrote that her baby boy is as big as a volleyball and she’s craving chocolate and pasteurized eggnog. Cortese also revealed that she’s feeling “ready!!!”

Cortese has been documenting her pregnancy wearing the same blue dress and writing on the same chalkboard since July 4, when she was 14 weeks pregnant. “Excited to share our pregnancy journey with all of you!!” she wrote on Instagram, noting that she wasn’t planning on posting bump pics “every single week.” Her son-to-be was as large as a lemon back then and she wrote that she felt “tired but excited.”

The MTV star and her husband, Chris Buckner, announced her pregnancy on July 2 via Instagram. “Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” she captioned a picture of the two of them holding a onesie inscribed with the words, “Coming Soon Baby Buckner December 2018.”

“Our little family is growing!” she continued. We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

The couple dated for five years before they got engaged in November 2016 while on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico. They married in a romantic ceremony in New Egypt, New Jersey, in October 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!