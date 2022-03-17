A new love? After Delilah Belle Hamlin was spotted with Ray Nicholson, it didn’t take long for the pair to spark dating rumors. Now, the model is setting the record straight about their status.

“As of now, he’s a friend,” the 23-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin told E! News on Wednesday, March 16.

While Delilah and the 30-year-old Panic alum — who’s the son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard — are platonic pals at the moment, the romance speculation comes nearly four months after she and Eyal Booker broke up.

The California native and the Love Island UK alum, 26, were first linked in 2019, with the England native being her “rock” as she recovered from her Xanax overdose late last year.

“[Eyal]’s been super supportive all along,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021, noting that “it’s been hard on him too but he’s 100 percent there for her.”

Us confirmed in January that the pair called it quits shortly before the new year. An insider told Us at the time that the news was “a shock to some of their closest friends.”

“A few days later, they were broken up,” the source added. “They were so in love.”

Delilah, who celebrated six months of sobriety last month, previously opened up about her difficult year shortly before news of the duo’s breakup made headlines.

“2021, You changed my life. You broke me,” she wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Day. “But thank you for pushing me to do things I would have never been able to do. Thank you for all of the opportunities you’ve given me. Thank you for showing me disease so I could be at ease instead. Thank you to everyone who was on this journey with me. What a transformative year it has been.”

Delilah and the British model began dating in April 2019, celebrating their second anniversary last year.

“2 years with you 💘 I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far,” Booker wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life throw at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about.”

He added at the time: “I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together. I love you @delilahbelle.”

