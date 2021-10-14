Back at it! After Lisa Rinna previously revealed her wishes for daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin to date Harry Styles instead of Scott Disick, she’s continued to prove that she’s a fan of the former One Direction crooner. Though, daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin is tired of the constant adoration on her mom’s Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58, reshared a fan’s TikTok on Wednesday, October 13, of the “Kiwi” singer, 27, dancing around the stage during one of his “Love on Tour” concerts.

While fellow celebrities, including RHOA personality Kenya Moore, were equally enthused by the Lisa Rinna Beauty founder’s recent post, Rinna’s eldest daughter was not.

Delilah, 23, trolled her mom in the comments, asking, “Just wondering, how many times are you going to post this?”

Weeks earlier, the former soap star reposted a different fan’s TikTok of the England native alongside a “Hi Harry 😊” caption.

The Veronica Mars alum’s Instagram posts were not the first time she publicly supported Styles. During an August episode of RHOBH, she slammed the Flip It Like Disick alum, 38, when he was still dating her youngest daughter, 20.

During the Bravo episode, the Oregon native bonded with both her daughters — whom she shares with husband Harry Hamlin — as they looked at her wedding dress. The actress remarked that she could see Delilah eventually tying the knot with her beau, Eyal Booker, whom she started dating in 2019. However, Rinna didn’t think Amelia and the Talentless founder were in the same place.

“Why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick,” Rinna explained at the time. “My husband, Harry, made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot. I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now.”

One week later, the Days of Our Lives alum shared another snap of the musician via social media, and when makeup artist Michael Anthony commented “Manifestation WORKS,” she agreed.

Amelia was first linked to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October 2020 before the pair took their relationship Instagram official in February. As the pair’s romance heated up, her folks were less than thrilled with the match.

“I wasn’t mean,” the Bravo personality recalled during the September 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Listen, I tried really hard. I was really patient, and I tried really hard. We’ll leave it at that.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in September that Amelia and the New York native called it quits after his alleged Instagram drama with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, regarding the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s PDA with current love Travis Barker.

A source revealed to Us Weekly at the time that the model was the one who ended things with the father of three — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, whom he shares with Kardashian.

Following the news of the pair’s breakup, the Close to Danger actress made it clear she was happy to hear so, even commenting a smiling face emoji on an Instagram post from a Housewives fan account that shared the split reveal.