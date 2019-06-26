Off the market? Not so fast! Demi Lovato and Logan Henderson are not an item, despite fan speculation after their most recent hangout session.

Lovato, 26, and Henderson, 29, joined the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, to view The Bachelorette’s latest episode on Monday, June 24. The trio’s time together was documented on both stars’ respective Instagram Stories.

“It’s Bachelorette time,” Lovato captioned in her now-expired Instagram Stories post before recapping the episode minute by minute. Her updates included her take on the episode, in addition to sharing videos of De La Garza and Henderson’s commentary.

At one point, the Camp Rock alum’s mother provided her thoughts on contestant Garrett Powell’s fate with Bachelorette Hannah Brown after their bungee jumping date, saying: “I am a veteran Bachelorette watcher, and I can tell you that when they bungee jump with somebody, they don’t pick them.”

Lovato was once rumored to be linked to the former Big Time Rush star in 2012. At the time, the then 19-year-old Disney alum was reportedly spotted kissing the then-22-year-old Henderson in New York City. Despite speculation, neither party confirmed if they were romantically involved. However, it is the duo’s past alleged romantic association that has led fans to draw conclusions about Lovato and Henderson dating.

A shipper tweeted that they are “calling it right now” that the duo will “end up dating,” whereas a second person argued on Twitter the duo’s recent hangout “is so powerful.” A third fan tweeted that seeing Lovato and Henderson together “made my day,” and another supporter called the pair’s sighting on the app “the most amazing thing ever.”

While fans may want Lovato and Henderson to date, a source told Us Weekly that the Grammy nominee is single and is not dating anyone.

Before her Monday hangout with Henderson, Us Weekly reported that Lovato split from designer Henri Levy in March after four months together. The former couple were first spotted kissing outside of Nobu restaurant in Malibu in December 2018. Early in their romance, an insider told Us that Lovato was “totally head over heels” in love with Levy.

The “Confident” singer also previously dated Wilmer Valderrama, Joe Jonas, Trace Cyrus and Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

