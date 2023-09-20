Demi Lovato has always been confident — and that even means in the bedroom.

“I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” the pop star, 31, shared on the Tuesday, September 19, episode of the “LadyGang” podcast. “I think because you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like … what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.”

Lovato is currently linked to indie performer Jordan Lutes. The pair first sparked romance rumors in August 2022, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that the “Confident” singer is in a “healthy” relationship with a musician.

Prior to their relationship with Lutes, Lovato was engaged to Max Ehrich before calling it quits in September 2020. They were also formerly linked to Wilmer Valderrama for six years before their June 2016 split.

The “29” singer has been known to candidly share insight into their personal life. Earlier this month, Lovato hinted that their “daddy issues” stemmed from their relationship with Valderrama, 43, and said it was “gross” that they dated such older men at such a young age. (Lovato first met Valderrama when they were 17 years old and he was 29).

“I think what I went through is that I had a phase of dating older men and dating older guys,” they said during a September appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I went through a phase when I was attracted to older guys because of my daddy issues, obviously.”

Lovato first appeared on the children’s television series Barney & Friends and later starred in the TV movie Camp Rock with the Jonas Brothers. In November 2010, they pulled out of touring for Camp Rock 2 and sought “medical treatment for emotional and physical issues.” They left the treatment facility in January 2014.

While speaking to Howard Stern earlier this month, Lovato hinted that their hit “Cool for the Summer” is actually about hooking up with a woman, which they wrote before they came out as bisexual.

When Stern, 69, asked them to disclose who the woman was, Lovato refused.

“I’m in a relationship now and I feel like that would be inappropriate,” they said. “I missed the moment. Should’ve said it back then.”

And the hit track is featured in Lovato’s newest album, titled Revamped, where they are reimagining some of their greatest hits.