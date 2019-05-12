Demi Lovato is feeling confident as ever and her Instagram followers are here for it! The “Cool for the Summer” songstress showed off her curves in a tiny bikini on Saturday, May 11, and commenters went wild for her body positive post.

“Just left what’s possibly my favorite place on Earth with my best friends,” Lovato, 26, wrote alongside a series of pictures that showed off her tan and toned physique in a barely-there leopard-print swimsuit. “Bora Bora is literal heaven on Earth.. I may be posting a lot of pics in the next few days.. I’m sorry in advance.”

The stunning photos set off celebrities and fans alike who gushed over Lovato. “Hey hottie!” Ashley Graham wrote in the comments section with the praise hands emoji. Added Normani: “Yes Gawddd.”

“IVE MELTED INTO THE GROUND BYE,” one commenter wrote. Another chimed in: “This is goals!”

Hours later, the Disney Channel alum excitedly announced she had signed with music manager Scooter Braun, who also manages some of the biggest in the industry including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!” Lovato captioned an Instagram picture of herself and Braun, 37, sitting at a table together. “Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey. Let’s DO THIS!!!!!!”

The announcement set off sweet banter between Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, and Lovato, after the Drop the Mic cohost commented, “Yayyyyyyy.”

“I miss you and we talked about you today,” Lovato responded to Baldwin, 22. “You are such a great human and I need more of your life!!!”

Lovato’s news comes nearly one year after she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after she suffered a near-fatal overdose at her home in July 2018. She’s since completed a 90-day stint in rehab and continues to work on her battle with addiction.

Earlier this year, the Camp Rock actress briefly checked herself back into treatment. “It was Demi’s decision and she checked out after about two weeks,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “She is in a better head space and recognizes the seriousness of her addiction. She at no point relapsed since last summer’s overdose.”

