Demi Lovato doesn’t have time for gossip. The “Tell Me You Love Me” songstress reportedly hit back at a fan account who accused her of having the wrong people in her close circle following her drug overdose in July.

“It was completely unfair to fire Dani,” an Instagram account that goes by the handle @demisxlx_ read on Thursday, November 15. “She’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who only care about her money and she doesn’t see it.”

The account also added a caption which read, “the demi team is so rotten and she does not realize it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends like @d…… and others………………”

Lovato responded in two comments of her own. “You have no idea what you’re talking about,” the 26-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wrote. “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

The Camp Rock alum hasn’t shied away from sharing her reality with fans on social media since being hospitalized in July after being found unconscious in her home where the near life-threatening incident took place. Lovato has since completed a three-month stint in rehab.

Lovato opened up about the overdose and her mission to get healthy following the occurrence — which included a nod to those on her team.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram message in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

She continued: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

Lovato concluded the post noting that she needs “time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.”

Earlier this month, the former Sonny With a Chance star returned to social media writing she was “so grateful to be home” to vote in the midterm elections.

