During her recent tours, Demi Lovato had specific measures in place to ensure that she would be working in environments conducive to her health.

“Demi’s last tours have all been dry tours,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “No drinking at all if you are on them.”

Lovato, 25, toured her alum Confident in 2016 and is currently touring 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, although she has canceled select performances thus far following her recent health scare.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, July 24, after paramedics found her “unconscious” in her Hollywood home following a drug overdose. Although the former Disney star celebrated six years of sobriety in March, she revealed three months later via her song “Sober” that she had relapsed.

As Lovato recovers alongside her family, a source tells Us that her “decision-making process got severely impaired” in the days leading up to the overdose, which happened after a late night of partying with friends.

“It hasn’t been that long or ongoing, but it’s been more recent that she started to feel this pressure,” the insider explained. “She just caved and stopped caring, wanted to be herself, let go of all of those expectations and be free of everything and stopped taking care of herself.”

The source adds that Lovato “reached a breaking point” before Tuesday’s health scare and while the Camp Rock alum “was so strong for such a long time,” she still “had some rough patches along the way and throughout her journey.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

