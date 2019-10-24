



Demi Moore is not holding back. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, October 23, the 56-year-old actress played a revealing round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” The rules of the popular late-night segment are simple: either spill the tea or choose to take a bite from an array of disgusting foods instead.

“You are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood,” James Corden began. “Who is an actor you’ve worked with who got paid more money than you that didn’t deserve to?”

“Oh, where do I start the list?” the Ghost star joked to avoid drinking shots of the highest grade hot sauce on the market.

“OK, I don’t know if I could say he didn’t deserve. That’s not necessarily up to me to say,” Moore continued. “I say Bruce Willis.”

Moore and Willis, 64, married in November 1987, and later appeared on screen together in Mortal Thoughts in 1991 and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003. The couple welcomed three daughters during their marriage: Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994. “Bruce literally swept me off my feet,” Moore wrote in her recent memoir, Inside Out. “We met, married, and were pregnant within four months.”

Their relationship hit a rough patch after the birth of Rumer, now 31, when Willis confessed he didn’t know if he still wanted to be married. The actors publicly announced their separation in June 1998 and continued on with divorce proceedings in October 2000.

The Indecent Proposal star’s memoir has been making headlines since its release in September. The book delves into Moore’s childhood, her relationships with Willis and ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, her battles with substance abuse and more. Speaking to the New York Times about the book, the actress claimed writing a memoir was a “healing journey” for her both mentally and emotionally.

Though Moore admitted her split from Willis wasn’t easy at first, the two remain amicable. “We managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” Moore revealed in her book. “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

The actors celebrated at the launch party for Moore’s memoir, alongside their three children and Willis’ wife of 10 years, Emma Heming.