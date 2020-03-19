Feeling grateful. Demi Moore wished her ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy birthday featuring a throwback photo of them with their children.

“Happy birthday Bruce! Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life,” the Ghost star, 57, captioned a vintage picture of Willis, 65, and their three children, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Moore and the Die Hard star wed in November 1987 before their split in 2000. The former couple also costarred together in the movies Mortal Thoughts in 1991 and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle in 2003.

The actress detailed the ups and downs of her relationship with Willis in her memoir, Inside Out, and recalled that their chemistry was immediate.

“Bruce literally swept me off my feet,” Moore wrote. “We met, married, and were pregnant within four months.”

She later wrote that Willis wasn’t sure if he wanted to stay married to her after the birth of their daughter Rumer in 1988. Moore added that she suspected her former husband was cheating on her while he was away filming his 1991 film, Hudson Hawk.

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” she shared. “When he left to do Hudson Hawk, things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

Moore went on to wed Ashton Kutcher, who she was married to from 2005 to 2013. Willis, for his part, married Emma Heming in 2009. The pair are the parents of daughters Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 5.

The Striptease star and Willis have remained on good terms since their split. Moore even poked fun at the Unbreakable actor at his Comedy Central roast in July 2018.

“She ended it with a warm tribute to Bruce, remarking that they were family and how proud she was of him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was heartwarming.”

Moore continued to show her support for Willis when she and their daughters all attended Willis’ vowel renewal to Heming, 41, in March 2019. The St. Elmo’s Fire star posted a picture with Willis and their children captioned, “Family.”

Willis returned the favor when he attended a celebration of the release of Moore’s memoir in September 2019.

Rumer told Larry King Now in March 2015 that her parents always made an effort to keep their family together despite their split.

“I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” she said at the time. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”