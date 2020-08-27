The feud between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has spilled off screen — and now, Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancée Brett Rossi has inserted herself into the drama.

“I absolutely believe Brandi,” the former porn star, 31, told CelebMagazine on Monday, August 24, after Glanville, 47, claimed on the Bravo reality series that Richards, 49, had an affair with her in April 2019, which the Bold and the Beautiful star has repeatedly denied.

“Denise is a bully,” continued Rossi, who was engaged to Sheen, 54, from February to October 2014. “I don’t even know Brandi. I don’t even watch their show, but … I felt sad that she was getting eaten alive by them.”

The model went on to allege that Richards “didn’t like me because I didn’t want to have a creepy threesome relationship with her and Charlie,” to whom the Wild Things star was married from June 2002 to November 2006. (The exes share daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 15.)

Contrary to Rossi’s claims, a source close to Sheen exclusively tells Us Weekly, “Denise never propositioned Brett for a threesome. Denise has never even had a threesome and never had a threesome with Charlie. And she’s never propositioned any other woman in Charlie’s life.”

The AVN Award winner also claimed to CelebMagazine that Richards once “hired a hooker” for the Two and a Half Men alum and “took photos of them having sex and ‘accidentally’ sent them to Charlie knowing damn well I would find out.”

The source, however, has a different story: “Denise didn’t send any photos like the ones Brett is describing. Never. People like Brett are jumping on the coattails of a very popular show and trying to get their name out there.”

In fact, the only time Richards ever texted Rossi was “about Charlie as a dad and keeping a relationship with his daughters” as she “didn’t want anything to affect their kids,” according to the source. Otherwise, “Denise had minimal contact with her.”

After their divorce, the Bravo personality (who married Aaron Phypers in September 2018) had “no interest romantically” in Sheen, the source tells Us. “She just wanted to be cordial and build his relationship with their daughters and have a good coparenting relationship with Charlie. But Brett was so threatened and very jealous and did everything she could to try to sabotage that.”

Rossi’s feelings toward Richards got so out of hand in the end that their mutual ex had to intervene.

“Brett slashed Denise’s tires twice. At one point, Brett wanted to take a baseball bat to Denise’s house and smash Denise in the head with it,” the source claims. “Charlie had to physically stop her.”

A second source, meanwhile, tells Us, “Drama is Denise’s middle name. … Denise trying to deny this thing is total bulls–t and she knows it. Those around Denise feel bad for her daughters. Charlie is very protective over his girls. He has been sober for two years and is a totally different person. Charlie doesn’t even pay attention to these type of stories.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Richards, Sheen and Rossi for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown