Wishing them the best! Dennis Quaid had nothing but nice things to say about his ex-wife Meg Ryan’s recent engagement to John Mellencamp while chatting with Us Weekly at the Cinemoi Oscar Party benefiting Children Uniting Nations in Beverly Hills.

“I’m so happy for them, I really am,” the The Parent Trap actor, 64, told Us on Sunday, February 24, when asked about the Sleepless in Seattle star’s new relationship status. “Love is always a great thing, you know?”

However, don’t expect to see Quaid celebrating alongside Ryan, 57, and Mellencamp, 67, at the couple’s wedding. “I haven’t been invited,” he said. “But I’m really happy for them.”

Quaid and Ryan were married from 1991 to 2001 and share 26-year-old son, Jack. The When Harry Met Sally actress confirmed her engagement to the “Hurts So Good” singer in November 2018, after dating on and off for more than seven years.

Ryan and Mellencamp were first linked in 2011, but split in 2014. They rekindled their romance later that year, but once again called it quits in 2015. The two reconciled for a third time in 2017.

“ENGAGED!” Ryan captioned an Instagram post that showed an illustrated picture of the pair at the time. The day prior, she sparked speculation when she was spotted rocking a large diamond ring.

The musician opened up about his relationship with Ryan the following month. “I’m engaged … at 67 to a very funny woman,” Mellencamp said in an interview on the Today show. “The funniest woman [I’ve] ever met.”

Mellencamp, for his part, has been married three times, and has five children, including Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The reality TV personality, 37, shared her excitement for her dad’s engagement to the You’ve Got Mail actress in November by adding pink heart emojis in the comments section of Ryan’s post.

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

